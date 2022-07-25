Swimmer killed after being hit by a boat in Muskoka Lakes
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man died after being hit by a vessel while swimming in Lake Rosseau.
Emergency crews were called to the lake near Shamrock Lodge Road in Port Carling at 6:45 a.m. Monday after a man was found unresponsive in the water approximately 70 feet from a dock, OPP said in a news release.
He has been equipped with a visibility marker at the time of the incident, police said.
"Life-saving efforts were made however the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," OPP said.
Officers from the Bracebridge detachment are asking people to stay away from the area as they continue the investigation and are looking for surveillance footage of the area.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
