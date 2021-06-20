Swimmer missing in Ottawa River after jumping off Prince of Wales Bridge

The search continues in the Ottawa River for a missing man who didn't resurface after jumping into the water off the Prince of Wales Bridge.

On Twitter, Ottawa police said a water search was underway Sunday evening at Lemieux Island.

"The man entered the Ottawa River and did not surface," said police.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa 911 received a call just after 4 p.m. Sunday about a group of people jumping off the old train bridge. Paramedics say the 911 call indicated one of the people in the group failed to resurface after jumping into the river.

Ottawa police and fire were seen searching the water just east of the Prince of Wales Bridge Sunday evening. Gatineau police are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.