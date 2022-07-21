Swimming advisories lifted at three local beaches
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Come on in. The water's fine.
That's the message the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is sending out regarding the previous closure of three beaches in the area.
Couchiching and Moose beaches and Portage Bay were closed for swimming this week due to higher than normal bacteria levels found in the water.
The health unit has retested the water and has opened all three beaches for swimming.
