Swimming advisory issued for Gore Bay Beach on Manitoulin Island
Public Health Sudbury & Districts issued a swimming advisory Thursday for Gore Bay Beach on Manitoulin Island.
The health unit said in a news release the advisory is the result of routine water samples exceeding the acceptable bacteriological water quality standards.
A swimming advisory is a precautionary notice that informs the public about specific risks to health and safety.
"Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections," the release said.
"Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water; if water gets into their ears, eyes, or nose; or if it comes in contact with open wounds."
Signs have been posted to inform the public the beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use.
“We have enhanced our monitoring and will continue taking water samples,” Jonathan Groulx, a manager with the health unit's health protection division, said in the release.
Public Health will notify the public when the bacterial levels return to acceptable standards for bathing beaches. For information about beach water quality, click here.
