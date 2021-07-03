Swimming advisory lifted for main beach at Bell Park in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) issued a press release Saturday morning saying the swimming advisory has been lifted at Bell Park’s main beach.



Officials said recent water samples indicated “acceptable bacteriological water quality standards,” and the area was once again safe for swimming.



PHSD is also reminding members of the public that routine water samples are taken regularly during the summer from 32 local beaches. Scheduled testing takes place once a week but circumstances may impact frequency.

Information on these tests and more can be found here.