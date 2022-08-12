iHeartRadio

Swimming advisory lifted for Moose Beach in Orillia

A swimming advisory for Moose Beach has been lifted by the City of Orillia (File).

A swimming advisory at an Orillia beach has been lifted.

Moose Beach, located at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park, initially had an advisory issued on Wednesday due to higher than normal bacteria counts.

Following the latest resamplings by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, it found that the water is safe for recreational use.

All three swimming areas are now open in the city.  

12