Swimming lessons in Winnipeg scooped up during leisure guide registration
Winnipeggers were busy registering for spring and summer activities Tuesday, as the city's leisure guide launched.
According to the city, more than 14,500 registrations happened between 8 a.m. and noon Tuesday and 54 per cent of all activities were booked up.
The most popular activity, swimming, with spring lessons hitting the 82 per cent mark by noon. Summer swimming starts registration on June 4.
Programing for kids six to 12 years old was also popular with over 1,800 registrations. Cartown had almost 1,000 registrations and Active Living was just over 900.
For those who are still looking to sign up, the city encourages people to continue checking online registration as more classes may be added.
Other ways to register include calling 311, going in person to 393 Main Street and 170 Goulet Street, and at any city pool during operating hours.
