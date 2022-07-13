Swimming not recommended at six Essex County beaches, Windsor beach closed

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports one beach is closed and swimming is not recommended at six others.

High levels of E.coli in the water has closed Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, according to the WECHU beach report.

Swimming is not recommended at Belle River, Seacliff Beach, Point Pelee, Mettawas Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach.

Water samples tested the levels on Monday.

WECHU says signs have been posted at the beaches that are impacted.