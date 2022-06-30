Swimming not recommended at six local beaches
If a swim in the lake is in your plans this weekend, the Windsor-Essex County Health report recommends Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach or Sandpoint Beach.
WECHU resampled the water at Point Pelee North West Beach which had been closed to the public earlier this week. Now, the health unit says swimming is not recommended at North West Beach along with five others.
According to the beach report, swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach, Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Colchester Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, and Holiday Beach due to high E. coli counts.
WECHU samples nine beaches across Windsor-Essex every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high bacteria levels, the beach will be resampled on Wednesday of that week. Resampling results will be available by end of the day Friday.
The health unit says the bacterial counts listed on its website reflect the conditions at the time of sampling. Water quality can change depending on weather and lake levels.
While the beach may be open, WECHU does not recommend taking a dip if there was heavy rainfall recently or if the water is cloudy.
