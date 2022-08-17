iHeartRadio

Swimming not recommended at three Essex County beaches

Water unsafe for swimming sign in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says three beaches are not recommended for swimming this week.

Belle River Beach and Colchester Beach are closed and Mettawas Beach is listed as unsafe for swimming. WECHU determines the status based on high E.coli levels in the water.

Sandpoint Beach, Seacliff Beach, Cedar Beach, and Holiday Beach are now listed as safe for swimming.

