Swimming not recommended at two Windsor-Essex beaches

With the long weekend ahead some may consider hitting the beach, but there are two local beaches the health unit does not recommend taking a dip.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s beach samples this week, swimming is not recommended at the Belle River or Mettawas Beach.

High E. coli counts were found in the samples taken from both beaches.

WECHU notes the bacterial counts listed on its website reflect the conditions of the time the samples were taken. The health unit tests the water every Monday.

Water quality can change day to day, and while certain beaches may be open, WECHU does not recommend swimming if there was a recent heavy rainfall (at least 48 hours), if the water is cloudy, or if you are unable to see your feet when in the water.