Swimming returns to Calgary's Sikome Lake for first time since 2019

A popular swimming destination in Fish Creek Provincial Park is open to the public after two years of being closed.

Alberta Parks announced Friday that the Sikome Aquatic Facility is open for the season after the lake remained dry in both 2021 and 2020.

Day passes are available at the facility gates and are priced at:

$10 per family (two adults and up to four children who all live at the same residence);

$5 per adult (18-64);

$4 per senior (65+);

$3 per child or youth (6-17);

$2 for persons with disabilities (aides admitted free); and,

Free admission for children five and under.

The manmade lake was closed in 2020 due to public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lifting of the health orders in 2021 occurred too late in the season to begin the two-month process of filling the lake.

Details regarding hours of operation and regulations are available at Alberta Parks – Sikome Aquatic Facility.