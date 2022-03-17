Swiss Chalet to reopen in Sault Ste. Marie this spring
Swiss Chalet will be reopening their restaurant located on Great Northern Road in Sault Ste. Marie this spring, the company has announced.
"We are excited to welcome back our Sault. Ste. Marie guests with our new franchisee partners," Ron Simard, CEO of Swiss Chalet, said in a news release.
"We continuously strive to serve our guests with excellence and look forward to having them visit us in our new space."
The Breen family are the new Swiss Chalet franchisee partners for this location, and they said in the release that "our team is thrilled to be able to host Guests within the region of Sault Ste. Marie again! We are a community brand and we plan to serve the community well for years to come."
Swiss Chalet was founded in 1954 with more than 200 locations across Canada under the operation of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation, Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company.
For more information, visit SwissChalet.com.
