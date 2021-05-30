Swiss motorcyclist Jason Dupasquier dies following Moto3 crash Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19. Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time COVID-19 exposures: 7 more flights added to BCCDC list The flights added to the list since Wednesday either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between May 19 and 26. ‘It was really just blatant Blackface in a way’: French Catholic School Board deals with fallout after London principal wears Black students hair as wig The French Catholic school board in London is dealing with fallout after what some allege to be racist incidents involving a secondary school principal, which were shared on social media