Swoop adding sunny destinations from London
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Swoop is adding destinations that will be available from London International Airport starting this fall.
The airline says non-stop service will be available to Orlando, Cancun and Edmonton.
“The London International Airport and Swoop saw strong growth through 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 prior to the pandemic restrictions. It is amazing to have Swoop back offering these incredible destinations at low rates from your local easy and comfortable airport,” said President and CEO of London International Airport Scott McFadzean.
The sun destination flights will start in December through April 2023 and the Edmonton will continue through mid-January 2023.
The flight schedule with Swoop will be as follows:
- YXU – MCO (Orlando) - two weekly flights from Dec 4, 2022, to April 2, 2023
- YXU – CUN (Cancun) – two weekly flights from Dec 3, 2022, to April 29, 2023
- YXU – YEG (Edmonton) - three weekly flights continuing through to January 8, 2023
