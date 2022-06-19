Swoop launches new service from Ottawa to Halifax and Winnipeg
Swoop is taking off for Atlantic Canada and Winnipeg out of Ottawa for the first time, giving travellers new options for the summer travel season.
The airline, billed as Canada's 'ultra-low-cost airline," launched new service routes between Ottawa and Winnipeg and Ottawa and Halifax on Sunday.
The first Swoop flight left the Ottawa International Airport at 3:15 p.m. for Halifax, while a flight for Winnipeg is scheduled for Sunday evening.
Swoop's first flight from Halifax to Ottawa departed just before 4 p.m.
"Swoop's new non-stop service to Halifax offers another option as Ottawa-Gatineau vacationers look to explore Canada's beautiful east coast this summer," said Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport Authority president and CEO in a statement about the first flight from Halifax to Ottawa.
"We are delighted that YOW continues to factor in Swoop's growth plans and look forward to welcoming their passengers to our beautiful region."
Swoop says at peak frequency, it will operate daily flights from Ottawa to Halifax, while four flights a week will travel from Ottawa to Winnipeg.
In April, Swoop launched Ottawa-Edmonton service, with five flights a week.
-
Police investigating 'potential links' between homicide and earlier shootingPolice say that they are investigating “potential links” between a fatal shooting in the city’s west end on Sunday afternoon and another shooting that took place nearby minutes prior.
-
New ferry named after former Mi'kmaw grand chief launches in Cape BretonA new ferry named after the former grand chief of the We’koqma’q First Nation was officially launched in Cape Breton Monday.
-
Newmarket senior charged with sexual assault of a young girlA Newmarket senior faces charges in connection with sexual assault allegations involving a young girl.
-
Windsor lottery winner plans to pay off his mortgage and adopt a dog with $1 million prizeA Windsor man who is always down to try his luck with a lottery ticket was “speechless” when it finally paid off — to the tune of $1 million.
-
Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in BudapestKylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event.
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scamPolice in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in KingsvilleOne person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, with 30C+ highsThe heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.