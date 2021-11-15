Swoop returning to London International Airport
Swoop has announced its return to London International Airport.
Starting June 2, 2022. Non-stop service to Edmonton will resume three times a week.
“Swoop was a hit in London before the pandemic, offering convenient flights to top destinations at a low cost” said Michael Seabrook, president & CEO of London International Airport. “We’re optimistic that we’ll see more Swoop routes make a comeback soon
Following a pause in service due to COVID-19, release from the airline says the change is being made as demand for travel continues to grow.
“We are thrilled to re-establish service to London International Airport with the announcement of our non-stop Edmonton flights this summer,” said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. “London International Airport has worked hard to keep its costs and fees low. They are aligned with our low cost model, and partnering together we’re confident this route will be a huge success.”
