Swoop to suspend service between Winnipeg and Toronto
Low fare airline Swoop said it is suspending flights between Winnipeg and Toronto, citing the aviation industry’s labour shortage as a factor.
A spokesperson with the airline confirmed the move to CTV News in an email, noting suspension will begin June 20.
“We know flight changes can be frustrating, and we sincerely apologize to travellers for the inconvenience,” said Serena Davis, Swoop’s senior advisor of communications.
"Schedules are built many months in advance and are reflective of anticipated traveller demand and operational capacity. As we continue to navigate various challenges in recovery including demand volatility, labour shortages in addition to commercial opportunities, we are proactively adjusting the schedule to minimize last-minute flight changes or disruptions for upcoming summer travel"
The airline said impacted travellers have been emailed directly with re-accommodation options, including re-booking with Swoop or they can receive a full refund. Travellers can also rebook on an available WestJet flight which can be done through Swoop’s contact centre, Davis said.
