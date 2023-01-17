Swords, grenades among weapons seized from Cole Harbour home after accidental 911 call
Police say a man has been charged and several weapons have been seized after a dispute at a home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Monday night.
Halifax District RCMP received what was reported as an accidental 911 call from a home on Astral Drive just before 8:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the home to confirm that there was no emergency.
When they arrived, police spoke with a man and a woman and learned they had gotten into a dispute, according to a news release Tuesday.
Police say the officers saw damage throughout the home and firearms that were “out in the open” and not safely stored.
According to the news release, police seized four handguns and numerous long guns, including a carbine, loaded magazines, grenades, two swords, a spear, multiple knives and ammunition.
The man was arrested and held in custody overnight.
William Adam Judson Butt, 42, of Cole Harbour, has been charged with:
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- mischief
Butt is schedule to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.
