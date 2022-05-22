Sydney man dies following collision on Kellys Mountain

A 53-year-old man from Sydney has died following a collision between a car and motorcycle near Englishtown, N.S., says RCMP.

Police say they responded to the collision on Highway 105 on Kelly's Mountain around 4:42 p.m., Saturday where the man, driver of the motorcycle, died at the scene.

According to police, four occupants of the other vehicle did not appear to have injuries.

After being closed for several hours, the highway has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist had attended the scene of the collision and the investigation ongoing.