Sydney residents seek compensation, answers after gas leak

It's been nearly two weeks since a major gas leak occurred at the Imperial Oil tank farm in the north end of Sydney.

The incident on the afternoon of July 8 caused what officials referred to as a voluntary evacuation of dozens of nearby homes.

Not everyone agreed with that terminology.

"When you're told, 'Get out of your home. If this thing blows up, we're going to lose blocks.' That's not voluntary, that's run for your life”, said area resident Grace Arsenault.

Arsenault led a community group that held a public meeting Monday evening.

Residents shared questions and concerns about an estimated 600,000 litres of gasoline which spilled when a front-end loader struck one of the tanks.

"My thought is that they should be compensated”, said Derek Mombourquette, Liberal MLA for the area.

Mombourquette says along with the worry and inconvenience, some people were stuck with costs that should be reimbursed.

"The impacts it had on their families, not only from a financial perspective, but also from a health and wellness perspective – it was very concerning for people,” he said.

"[People] that booked hotel rooms couldn't get back to their house for their kids' diapers and clothing,” Arsenault added, noting some had to spend money on takeout meals and others were forced to miss time at work.

A spokesperson for Imperial Oil told CTV News in an email that the company is aware that a meeting took place and is waiting for formal communication from the organizers outlining comments and concerns.

“Being a safe, responsible neighbour remains our priority,” Imperial Oil added. “We appreciate everyone's understanding for any inconvenience we may have caused.”

Arsenault says some residents want the facility moved, perhaps to an industrial park.

For now, their message to the company is that community members are in this for the long haul.

"We're here to get answers. We won't stop until we have answers and we want you to know that you're going to be held accountable for this,” she said.

Mombourquette says his next steps will include speaking with the Department responsible for Emergency Management and Department of Environment to seek further answers.