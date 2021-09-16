Sydney's favourite snack getting its moment in the spotlight

Whether or not you've ever heard of a "pizza burger," the Sydney staple is getting its moment in the spotlight.

Halifax has the donair and now Paul's Pizza Burger has been named the official food of Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

They're a simple combination of pepperoni, cheese and pizza sauce on a bun.

"He can't believe it," said Jennifer Price-Sheppard, the owner of Paul's Food Factory. "I went over last night, and we had pizza and a glass of wine watching the council meeting."

It all started when Paul Price launched the family business in 1982.

Now, Paul's Food Factory is getting ready to mark its 40th anniversary.

"My dad had a convenience store and he had a man that was selling him subs and sandwiches and he wasn't coming regularly enough," said Price-Sheppard. "So, one night, dad said 'I think I'm going to start making my own.'"

Rachel Johnson and her husband Allen Rankin had dozens of Paul's Pizza Burgers flown to their wedding in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario earlier this year.

"I think they're delicious, and they were a great treat at our wedding," Johnson said.

Rankin is originally from Mabou and she fell in love with the burgers when visiting him in Cape Breton.

"About four or five years ago, I had tried my first one," Johnson said. "When we got into town, we went and got a loaf of Aucoin's homemade bread, pizza burgers, and then went and said hello to his parents. Like, that's the order that things happened."

It's a sandwich that holds a nostalgic spot in the hearts of many.

"We get phone calls," said Price-Sheppard. "If people can take 100 or 200 burgers back with them out West."

Price-Sheppard says part of the appeal is that their recipe that hasn't changed in 40 years, and while the price has, they have a throwback in the works, as a way of saying "thank you."

"We've designated a week -- we haven't announced it yet -- that we're going to go back to the original price of 99 cents a burger," said Price-Sheppard.

The pizza burger is a Cape Breton delicacy, of sorts and Sheppard admits people from off-Island might not get what the fuss is about.

"They can't really understand, because they think it's going to be a hamburger, when you say 'burger,'" Price-Sheppard said.

Johnson says their reputation is growing.

"Listen, they're a hit in Sault Ste. Marie now," she said. "I have friends who ask about them all the time."