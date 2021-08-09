Sydney woman, 44, charged with four recent robberies

A 44-year-old Sydney, N.S. woman is facing a total of 22 charges in connection with four recent robberies in the Sydney area.

Cape Breton Regional Police says at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested a woman running near Inglis Street after a reported robbery at the Needs Fast Fuels on Prince Street.

Police say officers responded to the Needs at approximately 1:25 a.m., where the clerk reported a woman said she had a weapon demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspect description matched that of an earlier robbery at Broadway Convenience on Victoria Road. At approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a woman who demanded cash and cigarettes and threatened the clerk before fleeing the store.

Investigators were also able to connect the suspect to two previously reported incidents at Joy Gift & Jewellery on July 30 and August 3.

Danielle Nicole Young, 44, is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday to face three counts of robbery, four counts of theft, possession of a weapon, and 14 breaches of previous court-ordered release conditions.

Police say they continue to investigate a separate robbery from Discount Dollar Store in Whitney Pier on August 5, which they say is not connected to these robberies.