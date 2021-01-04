A Red Deer man was killed in a head-on crash in Sylvan Lake on New Year's Day.

Local RCMP were called after 10:30 p.m. to Highway 11 and Range Road 23.

They believe that two trucks headed in opposite directions collided in the eastbound lane.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, where the driver of the westbound truck died.

He was 28 years old. His name hasn't been publicly released.

The other driver, a 21-year-old man from Red Deer, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties continue to investigate the crash.