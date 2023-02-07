iHeartRadio

Sylvan Lake school cleared by RCMP but to remain closed after bomb threat


A school in Sylvan Lake, Alta., was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat, RCMP said.

Police were notified of a bomb threat against Fox Run School at 8:13 a.m.

Just before noon, RCMP said officers didn't find anything suspicious, but the school was closed for the day.

Classes will resume Wednesday, police added.

The investigation will continue. 

