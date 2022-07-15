'Symbol of civic pride': 'I Love Regina' sign no longer in front of city hall

A symbol that instilled civic pride among Regina residents has been removed from outside of city hall.

The “I Love Regina” sign has gone into storage and currently the City doesn’t know what will take its place.

Former mayor Pat Fiacco, who coined the phrase, is disappointed.

“I don’t know why the sign came down. I’m quite disappointed that it did because we had so many people that would stop and get their picture, visitors would get their picture taken in front of it, locals would get their pictures taken in front of the structure in front of city hall so hopefully, it will go back up, Fiacco said.

Fiacco is hopeful that if the sign doesn’t return to the front of city hall it will appear somewhere else in Regina.

The City of Regina offered little explanation about why the symbol of civic pride has been replaced.

“Flowers are now planted where the sign was previously placed and longer term plans for that space continue to be discussed,” the City said in a written statement.

Fiacco was not the only former mayor of the Queen City disappointed to see the sign removed, Michael Fougere felt the sign was an integral part of the city.

“I was on council when Pat Fiacco brought that in. I believe it was 2004 and it had been there ever since, I always felt that it was a really integral part of who we are as a city,” Fougere said.

The City still plans to host its annual I Love Regina Day in the park this summer. The symbol in front of city hall may be gone but the City said the spirit of “I Love Regina” remains alive.