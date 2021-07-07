'Symbolic action': Prime Ministers Path removed from Wilmot Township

Mere days after Wilmot Township council voted to axe the project, The Prime Ministers Path in Baden has been removed and the remaining statues have been placed in storage.

Wilmot Township council voted unanimously to scrap the path at a special meeting on Monday night following nearly a decade of controversy.

As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., staff said the path had been dismantled.

The remaining statues of Sir Robert Borden, Kim Campbell, William Lyon Mackenzie King and Lester Pearson have been placed in storage, along with a statue of Sir John A Macdonald that was removed last year.

Statues of Sir John Abbott, Sir Mackenzie Bowell, Sir John Thompson and Sir Charles Tupper were placed in storage without ever being installed.

"The immediate removal of the remaining statues is a symbolic action for the Township to move forward on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and work towards community cohesion and healing," reads a statement from Wilmot Township.

The township had commission First Peoples Group to undertake a public engagement process on the future of the Prime Ministers Path. After a year of consultation, the group recommended immediately ending the project.

Exactly where the statues are being stored isn't being revealed. A community committee will eventually be formed to determine what to do with the nine statues.

A full timeline of the Prime Ministers Path project and its controversial history is available here.