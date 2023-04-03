Syncrude Canada faces five charges in death of worker at oilsands project in 2021
Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada Ltd. has been charged in the death of a worker north of Fort McMurray, Alta.
The Alberta government says on June 6, 2021, in Fort McKay a worker was operating an excavator to build a berm when the bank slumped into the water.
It says the cab of the excavator was fully submerged and the worker drowned.
Syncrude faces charges under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act, including failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker.
Other charges include failure to ensure the health and safety of their worker by permitting the worker to operate the excavator on a ramp with an over-steepened slope, failure to comply with Energy Safety Canada safety rules, and other offences.
The Syncrude Project is a joint venture that includes Suncor Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Resources Ltd., Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership and CNOOC Oil Sands Canada.
-
As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summerNew research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.
-
Man released from police custody after inconclusive autopsyA man who was taken into custody after the death of another man in Edmonton last week has been released without charges while police wait to find out what caused the victim's death.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolenAn Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfillOutrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
'People enjoy it and laugh': Why an Edmonton-area historian is putting big hair on politicians through AIBig hair, biker jackets and musical flair are how Craig Baird is hoping to get people interested in Canadian history.