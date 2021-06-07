Syncrude worker killed at northern Alta. site

A worker at Syncrude's Aurora site north of Fort McMurray, Alta., was killed on Sunday while operating an excavator.

Emergency responders were called around 5 p.m.

No one else was injured, the company said in a statement posted to its website.

No other details were given about the incident, but Syncrude said it was working with RCMP and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

It is also launching its own investigation.

“In an organization like ours where safety is the top priority, it’s tremendously difficult when we experience such a tragic loss,” wrote Andrew Rosser, senior vice president of production. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts are with the employee’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Aurora site is 80 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Another worker died there in January 2020.