Syphilis rates rising in the region, Timiskaming Health Unit warns

The Timiskaming Health Unit said Friday that syphilis rates are rising in the region.

Given the current trend, the health unit said it expects that there will be more cases over the next few months. Of particular concern is the fact cases of congenital syphilis have been reported in northern Ontario.

"Congenital syphilis occurs when a baby is born with syphilis as a result of being infected in the womb or during birth," the health unit said in a news release.

"This often occurs when the birth parent was untreated or was unaware of their infection."

Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said in the release that pregnant women should be tested.

“If you are pregnant, it’s important to consult with your health care provider about testing," Corneil said.

"Anyone who is pregnant should be tested. This testing is critical to prevent spreading syphilis to the baby."

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection spread through direct contact with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal or oral sex.

Early symptoms may include ulcers at the site of exposure that appear up to three weeks after being exposed, followed by rashes on the palms and feet, fever and other symptoms.

To prevent syphilis, use barriers, including condoms, during sexual activity.

Condoms and other barriers are available free at THU offices. Anyone who has had unprotected sex with new or multiple partners should seek confidential free syphilis testing either from the health unit or from their health care provider.

