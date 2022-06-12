T-Birds extend WHL final with 3-2 win over Oil Kings

The Seattle Thunderbirds are no strangers to erasing series deficits in the Western Hockey League playoffs this year. And they're doing their best to make the Edmonton Oil Kings nervous.

The Oil Kings took a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 of the WHL Championship on Saturday and got off to a quick start, but the T-Birds roared back with three unanswered goals and hung on to win 3-2, setting the stage for a Game 6 on Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Conner Roulette, Matthew Rempe and Lucas Ciona scored for Seattle, while Josh Williams and Carson Golder scored for Edmonton. The Oil Kings led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 2-1 heading into the final frame.

Seattle outshot Edmonton 35-30 in the Alberta capital.

The winner of this series will represent the WHL in the 102nd Memorial Cup which goes June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2022