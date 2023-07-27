T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa

T&T Supermarkets is opening a new store in Kanata, its second store in Ottawa.

The Asian grocery chain announced it will open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall. The media release said the new store will open in the winter of 2024, but provided no specific date for opening.

T&T CEO Tina Lee says its Ottawa store on Hunt Club Road already receives many online orders from the Kanata area, so it was an "easy decision" to open a store in Ottawa's west end.

"If you've ever visited the T&T on Hunt Club on a Saturday morning, you'll know it's packed to the brim. We're delighted that more and more people are choosing our stores as a destination for fresh and exciting food experiences," Lee said in a statement.

"Also, we can tell from our online delivery service data that many online orders are coming from the Kanata area. So we're doing this for our amazing, loyal customers in Kanata – bringing the full store experience even closer to home."

The owners of Hazeldean Mall, Regional Group, say the new T&T store will anchor the west end mall and aims to provide a "one-stop shopping experience for all Canadians."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of T&T Supermarket's second location in the Ottawa region," Sender Gordon, President & CEO, Regional Group, said.

"This milestone represents a significant step in our commitment to transforming Hazeldean Mall into a vibrant destination that serves as a hub for both shopping and community engagement. We believe that T&T Supermarket's presence will not only enrich the retail landscape but also contribute to the economic growth of the area."