Taber, Alta., man dies in workplace incident
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
An investigation is underway into a fatal workplace accident in Taber, Alta., last month.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety told CTV News that a 38-year-old man died while he was working on a tank trailer on Nov. 27.
Officials say the man was working on the vehicle in the 5800 block of 54 Avenue when he entered the trailer and died from the fumes.
The victim's name has not been released.
Taber is located approximately 263 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
