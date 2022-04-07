Tablet stolen during break-in at Canada Post office

Police are reaching out to the public to help identify three suspects who allegedly broke into a post office in Tecumseh and stole a tablet.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in Tecumseh is currently investigating the break-in at a Canada Post building in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road.

Sometime between Tuesday at 11:21 p.m. and Wednesday at 12:02 a.m., three suspects entered the building and stole a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet, police say.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects, one of whom was walking with crutches due to an apparent left foot injury.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant in reporting and suspicious activity at or around post offices, post boxes or Canada Post vehicles. Contact police immediately if you see any questionable behaviuor.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com