Tactical paramedics rappel down from Alexandra Bridge to treat patient who fell along Ottawa River

A 48-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after falling down a steep hill underneath the Alexandra Bridge along the Ottawa River.

Emergency crews responded to the Ottawa side of the Ottawa River just before 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a man falling while walking along the steep hill under the bridge.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service says its tactical paramedics repelled down from the Alexandra Bridge to the victim along the shoreline.

As the paramedics treated the victim, the Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit launched a boat to meet paramedics under the bridge and help transport the victim back to shore.

The victim was transported by boat to the Ottawa Rowing Club and transferred to a waiting ambulance.

Paramedics say the victim was treated for leg and neck injuries, and was listed in stable condition in hospital.