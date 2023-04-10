Tailgate parties are back for Leafs and Raptors playoff games
Playoff basketball and hockey are back in Toronto and so are the popular tailgating parties outside the Scotiabank Arena.
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment has announced that tailgate parties will once again be held in Maple Leaf Square for both home and away games during the Raptors and Leafs playoff runs this spring.
Fans will be required to register for a free mobile pass to be granted access to the tailgate area.
MLSE says that the passes will become available the day before each game with each fan having access to a maximum of four passes per game.
The mobile passes will only be available on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors mobile apps and can’t be downloaded from the Scotiabank Arena website, as was the case last year.
“Fans in attendance will enjoy exclusive giveaways, fun activations, special guests, a live DJ and more,” a press release states.
The first tailgate party is scheduled for Wednesday night when the Raptors host the Chicago Bulls in the opening game of the NBA play-in tournament.
The first Maple Leafs tailgate will then be held sometime next week, though the NHL has not yet released its playoff schedule.
Here is what else you need to know about the tailgate parties:
- Officials say that the tailgate area will be split up into separate viewing zones, with the zones closest to the arena being filled first.
- Admittance to the tailgate area will open two hours prior to game time and close at the end of the second intermission for Maple Leafs and at the end of the third quarter for Raptors.
- Maple Leaf Square will be closed to vehicle traffic for the duration of the post-season. Bremner Boulevard will be closed between Maple Leaf Square and York Street when a Tailgate is being hosted.
- Fans will be required to enter the tailgate areas through York Street and Bremner Boulevard.
- Real Sports (RS) will be operating food and beverage stations inside the tailgate area. Real Sports Apparel will also have a pop-up location. All kiosks are cashless.