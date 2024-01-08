Tails are wagging: 5 abandoned puppies to soon have 'furever' homes after being rescued by Sarnia police

They are five very sweet, very happy, and very rambunctious pups.

"Lots and lots of energy,” said Sarnia and District Humane Society Executive Director Donna Pyette. “They're right at that stage where they like to destroy everything so we're very careful with that. You can't leave them alone for too long but great energy, very friendly."

The Rottweiler-mix puppies are approximately four and half months old and all are female.

The Sarnia Police Service posted images of the puppies to social media on Dec. 30, 2023. The puppies, and the back seat of a police cruiser, were covered in filth.

Pyette said they had been discovered during a separate investigation, unattended and in squalid conditions.

"In a room, pen kind-of-idea. No water, no food — feces and urine everywhere,” she said.

Humane Society officials said police often play a vital role in ensuring animals in distress get the help they need.

Under Section 60 of the Provincial Animal Welfare System (PAWS) Act, police can exercise the power of an animal welfare inspector to take possession of an animal until an appointed inspector can follow up.

Pyette told CTV News London demand for puppies has dropped post-pandemic, so puppies are being abandoned by breeders.

"Puppies which were once in high demand are no longer in demand, breeders can't sell them and this is what happens. This problem just keeps escalating,” she explained.

The Sarnia and District Humane Society is solely supported through fundraisers and donations and the influx of puppies has strained their resources. Pyette said the organization is at capacity when it comes to dogs and she's hoping the surge is coming to an end.

The five puppies rescued by Sarnia police are being spayed and should be available for adoption in approximately one week.