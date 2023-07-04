'Take a kid to the Course' initiative aims to get youth into golf

The sport of golf exploded during the pandemic with new people flocking to one of the only sports still happening during lockdowns.

And now, the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) is looking to keep up that momentum by attracting youth into the game by offering free rounds of golf at participating courses.

“Golf is cool, the clothes are cool. Playing it is cool,” said David Deluzio, the head pro and general manager at Roseland Golf and Curling Club in Windsor. “Before it was mostly adults playing the game and now we're seeing a lot of youth and ladies come to the game.”

The NGCOA has launched an initiative from July 3 to 9 at 500 participating courses across Canada where youth aged 16 and under can accompany an adult and play for free.

“The Take A Kid To The Course program is a wonderful way for families to enjoy the game of golf together. I encourage parents across Canada to get outside and take advantage of the opportunity for kids to golf free,” says NGCOA Canada CEO, Jeff Calderwood.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club is offering that program at the Shortie as well as a few other junior programs catered to getting youth involved in a way that isn’t cost-prohibitive.

“I've really incorporated the city’s two golf courses, to bring juniors to the game and to our clubs and we're trying to do in a really affordable way. So it's inclusive and available to everyone,” said Deluzio.

Vanessa Ardovini, 18, took up golf when she was eight but there weren’t many women involved in the sport at the time.

“Not seeing any other girls a little bit discouraging at the beginning,” Ardovini said.

She’s now attending the University of Windsor on a golf scholarship.

“I'm hoping now there seems to be a lot more girls getting involved in the game and hopefully it keeps growing and more girls feel more comfortable coming out,” she said.

Even with cheaper greens fees, Deluzio admits equipment can be expensive. He suggests parents buy their kids second-hand equipment to start to avoid sticker shock.

“As a junior you don't need those (new clubs). I started off with just a cut-off set and it was from my neighbour. And 40 years later, I'm a golf pro so you don't need to have the latest and greatest set.”

Here’s a full list of golf courses participating in the ‘Take a kid to the Course’ initiative.