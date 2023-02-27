Take a look at the stunning display of northern lights over Manitoba's night sky

Several factors have made it the "perfect storm" to see the northern lights over the last couple of months.

CTV News Winnipeg viewers have been sharing the colourful light show dancing across the northern sky.

"The northern lights are caused by energetic particles coming from our sun. They're impacting our atmosphere as they float away from the sun throughout our solar system, and that reaction with our atmosphere, the upper atmosphere, the various gases that are in it, those particles are charging them. And that's creating light energy that we are seeing down here on Earth," said Mike Jensen, the planetarium program supervisor at the Manitoba Museum.

Jensen notes the northern lights are nothing new and can be seen year-round, but what is happening right now is making the lights appear stronger than normal.

He said the sun goes through an 11-year cycle which impacts the intensity of the aurora borealis and right now the sun is at the peak of that cycle.

On top of that, the sun just had a big burst of released particles.

"This particular sort of 'storm' of northern lights was caused by a couple of very strong, powerful, ejections of this energetic particle material that came from the sun just a couple of days ago, the late end of last week. So that has flowed out throughout our solar system, it is impacting our atmosphere and that's why we're getting some great northern lights."

Jensen added Manitoba is a great spot to see the northern lights as it sits in the auroral oval.

"That just means that no matter when, we're always sort of primarily suited for seeing the northern lights. So yeah, a perfect storm."

For those who are wanting to catch the lights, Jensen said the stunning performance at this intensity could still be around for a couple of months as the sun continues to go through its cycle.

Before heading out, Jensen suggests people check the weather because if it is cloudy, then the northern lights won't be able to be seen.

And just like any other space event, it's best if people get away from the city lights, as it will provide the best sight.

For those who don't want to leave city limits. Jensen said it is still possible to see the lights from the comfort of your home.

"These storms that we talked about, especially if those particles are impacting directly upon Earth's atmosphere, they can be strong enough to be visible, even over the light pollution of the city," he said.

While the northern lights can be visible year-round, Jensen said the winter sky is crisper and clearer compared to the summer, which enhances the lights.