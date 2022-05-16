Take a look inside this 80-acre, $2.4M Sask. property with 10,000 trees

An acreage in western Saskatchewan stands out for its prairie views — with thousands of trees planted on the property and a unique walking trail.

CTV Saskatoon is featuring jaw-dropping homes in the province in a new series called Posh on the Prairies.

This home, named the Verendrye Creek Acres, has 2,582 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The current owners built the home 11 years ago and planted more than 10,000 trees on the 80-acre property.

Most of the trees are irrigated and supplied by three on-property dugouts, according to the listing agents.

The owners also built a 2.5-kilometre walking and snowshoeing trail, with antique equipment lining the path.

The basement serves as a prime place to watch TV and features a walkout to the yard and firepit.

Just meters away from the house is a 60-by-80-foot shop with an office upstairs and the ultimate toy box below.

The home, south of Kindersley, is listed for $2.4 million.