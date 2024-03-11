Take a look inside Windsor's first-ever TogetherFest

The first-ever YQG TogetherFest has taken over the Toldo Lancer Centre, offering families something to do for the final weekend before March Break.

Featuring more than 60 vendors, community agencies and food offerings, the event is hosted by the Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association, the Rotary Club of Windsor-WIDE and the University of Windsor.

A full preview of the event is available at this link.

In case you missed YQG TogetherFest on Saturday, the event will return Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tap on the player above to step inside the Toldo Lancer Centre during the first day of the event.

Tickets are five dollars per person and free for children five and younger.