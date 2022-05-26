Take a peek at this $1.2M Sask. lakefront 'paradise' complete with its own beach
A Murray Lake, Sask. property offers year-round waterfront living for an asking price that's below the average cost of a home in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas.
The $1.2 million listing for the property — located roughly 40 kilometres from North Battleford, Sask. — describes it as a "piece of paradise with everything you need."
Take a peek at this four-bed, four-bath home that sits on a 2.9-acre lot on the shore of Murray Lake.
A key feature of the home, situated on the evocatively named Sleepy Hollow Road, is a spacious deck facing the lake that runs the entire length of the house.
Inside the home, built in 1975, the ground floor is laid out with an open concept plan that's perfect for entertaining.
The lure of the scenic lake at the home's doorstep is never far away.
Storage will never be a problem as the large lot includes a pair of Quonsets with concrete floors. The home naturally comes equipped with its own dock — and a private beach
