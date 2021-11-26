Take a peek inside this $3.6M cedar log home just outside Saskatoon
There are plenty of options in the Saskatoon area for homebuyers with deep pockets, as outlined in our recent feature on Saskatoon's priciest homes.
However, another intriguing property recently went up for sale outside the city, a cedar log home coming in at a cool $3.6 million asking price.
The home, located in the RM of Aberdeen, comes complete with a relatively thrifty annual property tax estimate of $913, according to its realtor.ca listing.
Described in the listing as a "rare gem with plenty of wow factor," the cabin was built by British Columbia-based Pioneer Log Homes.
The firm has been featured on the HGTV show "Timber Kings," the listing says.
The home's great room has a vaulted ceiling and a rundle stone faced floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace.
In addition to the fireplace, to help things stay cozy, the home has in-floor heating on all levels, including its garage.
The home's dining area overlooks a "massive" three-sided deck.
The home also features a walkout basement that is currently under construction.
All photos courtesy QuikSell Real Estate Photography
