'Take a Veteran to Dinner Night' thanks vets in Ottawa with care packages

Just in time for Remembrance Day, those serving and retired from the military are receiving care packages, as a way of saying thank you.

'Take a Veteran to Dinner Night, Ottawa' is an annual event to give thanks to Canada’s serving and retired military personnel.

The event had to adapt again this year because of COVID-19 restrictions; and instead, volunteers with the organization are delivering approximately eighty-five care packages directly to recipients.

"For someone who doesn’t have a military connection, really, I feel it’s a chance for people who haven’t served to say thanks to those who are serving and those who are retired from the military," says Tobin Kelly, volunteer with the organizing committee.

"It’s an important role that we need here in Canada, and the dinner and the care packages for last two years, again, are just a way of saying thanks."

The care packages include treats, chocolates, knitted items, as well as olive oil and balsamic vinegar from a veteran-owned business.

Kelly says the recipients have been very pleased.

"They’re just so happy that they’re being remembered in this way, and it’s nice to have those connections."

The event is celebrating its 14th anniversary this year.

Kelly says donations are no longer being accepted for this year, and organizers are looking forward to returning to an in-person event for next year.