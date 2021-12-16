Take a walk on the wild side with 101 Experiences in Timmins

If you're looking to give the gift of an experience this holiday season, look no further than to a collection of curated activities launched in the Timmins area.

A group of passionate individuals has completed the 101 Experience Training Program and are ready to offer people new adventures.

Jo-Anne Burton and her curious creatures at Dream Acres Alpacas have joined the list of dozens of other business owners along the Highway 101 corridor who offer uniquely northern activities via the 101 Experiences website.

A visit to her farm includes what she calls a 'Body and Soul Alpaca Walk.'

"It forces you to relax. The more relaxed you are, the more relaxed the alpacas are and we go for a nice stroll throughout the bush," Burton said.

If you enjoy walking, but you'd rather leave the alpacas on the farm, then Aimee-Leah Lavoie of Bunchberry Nature Walks offers a 'Gourmet Forest Bathing Walk.'

Lavoie is a certified forest therapy guide and together with a wilderness guide, you'll be led on a gentle walk through the Boreal forest.

"A lot of times when we go for a hike, we’re really thinking about the destination and getting our steps in. But forest bathing is more about the journey than the destination, so we’re just really taking our time and immersing ourselves in our senses and connecting to the natural world through our senses," Lavoie said.

All of the 101 Experiences fall into seven categories, including wellness, outdoors, sports, arts, and Indigenous.

And, 101 Experiences is on the search for more hosts.

"We have trappers. We have folks taking people out to ice fish. All from--art experiences to hiking experiences, paddle boarding. So anything that really you’re passionate about and want to share with others, that’s what we’re looking for," said Sylvie Lamothe, a trainer with 101 Experiences.

Lamothe said training is provided to help hosts market and develop well-rounded experiences for guests.