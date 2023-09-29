Take back the night march in the Sault

The Phoenix Rising Women's Centre in Sault Ste. Marie was the starting point for this year's Take Back The Night march.

Around 30 people took part in the march through downtown to reclaim the night against gender-based violence.

Most participants were wearing purple in honour of victims of domestic violence. Organizers said the march is about women supporting one another.

"I think it just empowers the women to know that their voice should be heard and that yes means yes and that no means no and when we all unite together, then we… we really share to the world that that message is so important for everyone to know," said Kristine Lalonde, executive director of Phoenix Rising.

Lalonde said 32 per cent of women in Canada experience unwanted sexual behaviours in public, while more than 39 per cent of women have experienced some type of physical or sexual assault in their lives.