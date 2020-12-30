Provincial police are reminding people to take proper safety precautions when heading out on snowmobiles this winter.

Local snowmobilers are waiting on a bit more snow before they can head out on the trails.

"You're in your own world when you're on a sled," said Graham Snyder, a volunteer with the Bridgeport Snowmobile Club.

It's a pandemic-safe activity, as long as people only sled locally.

Snyder said everyone should follow their local public health unit guidelines.

"The government is allowing us to snowmobile, but we need to stay in our zone during lockdown," he said.

His group, which is governed by the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, is out grooming trails. He said he's already seen some out-of-town riders.

"So many people came from distances to ride on that trail," he said. "That traffic was so heavy they worse the trail out in a couple of hours."

Local snowmobilers like Nick Wentzel and his family now need to wait.

"When the trails will open, we'll try to get out together, get out in the fresh air and see the scenery," Wetzel said.

The OPP said people to take necessary precautions to prevent tragedy.

"A 13-year-old boy was operating a snowmobile and he lost control and collided with the concrete side of a barn," Const. Kirk MacDonald with the Wellington County OPP said.

It happened on Boxing Day in the Township of Wellington North.

"The young boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and it's from my understanding he's still in hospital with serious injuries," MacDonald said.

He said people should wear a helmet at all times, obey speed limits, fuel up before leaving, travel with others, avoid frozen lakes and rivers, and never drive impaired.

"You could be subject to suspension, fines and not be allowed to operate your own vehicles or personal trucks," MacDonald said.