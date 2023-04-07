'Take some power back': Industry experts break down the ins and outs of best before dates on groceries

Industry experts are offering tips on how to navigate the labels in your fridge to cut down on the amount of food you're throwing away.

At Pepper's Foods in Saanich, some customers are conditioned to lean on best before labels when buying their groceries.

"When they're spending their money, they want to make sure they have it for the amount of time they need it for," said Pepper's grocery manager Scott Zaichkowsky.

But food rescue organization Second Harvest says you don't have to.

"Best before is about peak freshness of a product. It has nothing to do with safety," said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest.

Chef David Lang, chair of culinary arts at Camosun College, agrees that it's OK to keep food past its best before date.

"They don’t necessarily mean it’s spoiled," he said. "So I would give the consumer two more weeks on things like yogurt. A week on things like dairy."

Expiration dates, however, are different. They apply to foods like baby formula, liquid meal replacements and nutritional supplements.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says you should not eat those foods once they've expired.

"It’s not that it turns into poison after, it’s just that you’re not getting the nutrients you need," said Nikkel.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agrifood Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says a family of four will spend about $16,000 on food in Canada this year, and that about 20 per cent of it will be tossed.

"So $2,500 to $3,000 worth of food," he said. "So it’s quite a bit. It’s way more than the impact of inflation on that family’s food bill."

You can buy less, freeze more and learn other ways to store food.

"Nothing goes to waste in my fridge," said Lang. "You know, my wife probably hates it but I do go through the fridge and make things out of it."

Things like brined and pickled foods, as well as pasta sauce.

"When in doubt, throw it out," said Lang.

"So if it smells off, don’t eat it, don’t risk it. But also, develop some skills so you know when it’s still good," said the chef. "Take some power back."