Take your time on the roads this Labour Day long weekend: MPI

As Manitobans get set to hit the road this Labour Day long weekend, Manitoba Public Insurance is reminding drivers about the consequences of not slowing down and driving safely.

“Any long weekend, you see typical heavier traffic volumes,” said Brian Smiley, media relations coordinator with Manitoba Public Insurance. “As we all know, September long is historically and traditionally the last, official long weekend of our summer.”

Smiley said heavy long weekend traffic volumes can bring dangers on the roadways and historically, Labour Day long weekend has been a dangerous one. MPI’s data shows from 2016 to 2020, there was an average of about 800 collisions over those four days in Manitoba.

“Friday being the worst day - 37 per cent of those collisions take place on the Friday, so that tells me people are rushing out to get their destination whether it’s a cottage or a festival, so take your time,” Smiley said.

Roughly 27 per cent of those 800 collisions happened on the Saturday of the long weekend, he said.

According to MPI, the number one contributing factor in fatal collisions and collisions resulting in injury is distracted driving.

“Think of how your driving will impact everyone - not only you and the passengers in your vehicle, but also the innocent motorists on the roadways,” Smiley said.