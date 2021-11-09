Taken as a prisoner of war: Veteran George Markow

It's been 80 years since George Markow served in the Second World War, but the memories feel like yesterday for him.

"We met in a place called Orsha, and houses were still burning when we arrived there," Markow said.

Recalling his first glimpse of war, Markow was drafted into the military after growing up in communist Russia.

He was born in 1921, and at 19, he became involved in the communications branch of the army.

After the German invasion in 1941, Markow first came under fire in October of that same year.

Shortly after, he was taken as a prisoner of war.

"We found a stack of hay, and in the morning, we must have fallen asleep because we hear "raus, raus," and that means in German "come out, come out," Markow said.

He survived in and out of prison camps for the next three years, battling starvation, illness, and forced labour.

Clinging to survival, the Germans put Markow to work as a driver.

"At that point, you don't care anymore who is friend who is foe. You're fighting for survival," he said.

When the war ended, Markow found himself in a Russian prison camp.

He managed to escape and immigrated to Canada in 1950.

"It truly is remarkable to hear this and to know he survived it all," said his daughter, Sylvia Perkins. "There is no one that is more of a hero in my life than my dad."

Last year, Markow walked 100 kilometres to raise money for Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, where he lives, and COVID-19 research. He is giving back to a country that, for him, means so much.

"It bothers me that some Canadians don't appreciate what they got here," Markow said.

It's an appreciation he brings to every Remembrance Day.

Reflecting on what brought him here and the ultimate sacrifice made by so many.